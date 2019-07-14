14 anni fa Daniel Callahan in Fondazione Bassetti: dalla durata della vita alla qualità della vita.
«[...] a change from an infinite to a finite model of medicine would have to embody a different attitude toward human aging and death. Even if it is well understood in daily medical practice that people get old and die, that is by no means the case in the medical research community. In that community every lethal disease is a candidate for a cure and the phenomenon of aging often treated as some kind of preventable condition, itself a kind of disease. Few people want to die and not many welcome aging. But those realities are part of the human life cycle, which has yet to be repealed despite a great deal of talk about doing so. Medicine must increasingly shift its focus from length of life to quality of life, from the cure of disease to caring for those who can not be cured. A medicine that keeps people alive too long, burdening their life with technological treatments that may bring them much pain with little health gain, is not a decent and human medicine.» Daniel Callahan, Milano 21 febbraio 2005.
Due settimane fa si è spento a 88 anni Daniel Callahan [2], pioniere della bioetica e co-fondatore nel 1969 vicino a New York del primo centro dedicato alle riflessioni bioetiche della biomedicina moderna, l'Hastings Center [3], diventato in breve un punto di riferimento nel mondo in questo settore. Uno dei temi più esplorati da Callahan è stato senz'altro le criticità della medicina moderna, che ponendosi come strumento per eliminare i limiti della finitezza della vita, usando la tecnologia per rimandare indefinitamente il passaggio naturale alla morte, crea dei sistemi economicamente non sostenibili e socialmente non inclusivi, diremo con parole correnti. Una riflessione che ha suscitato grandi dibattiti, ma che risuona ancora oggi ad anni di distanza attuale e cogente. Callahan è stato ospitato in Fondazione Bassetti nel febbraio 2005, dopo una sua lecture, promossa sempre dalla Fondazione Bassetti, presso l'Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore di Milano, dal titolo "The implications of innovation in the health field".
Riproponiamo i materiali raccolti sul nostro sito in quell'occasione certi che le parole di Callahan e dei commentatori dei due eventi, anche a distanza di quasi 15 anni, possano ancora sollevare dilemmi rilevanti, le cui risposte e soluzioni, ora più che mai, non sono più rimandabili.
- Le frasi che introducono il paper che Callahan ha utilizzato per la lecture, evidenziano come la tematica fosse già accesa allora, e coma la sua visione fosse perfettamente focalizzata: "Nothing is so common these days, and actually for many years now, than talk of the need for health care reform. There is hardly a country in the world where one can not find such a discussion, and often heated debate, about the future of its health care system.
One might indeed see the need for a reform as a kind of chronic disease of modern medicine and health care systems. Moreover, once some reforms are put in place, one can be sure that there will soon be a call for still another round of reform. Almost always the need for reform centers on the cost of health care, and how to manage and control those costs. And nothing seems to work for very long.
What is the cause of this chronic disease? Part of it is surely political, a function of changing parties and ideologies with different agendas to put in place. But a more fundamental reason is the nature of modern medicine, and a medicine that must cope with a changing demographic scene. There are three major reasons for the constant stress.
One of them is the fact of aging societies, a reality true of all western developed countries. There are a growing number and proportion of elderly, with even greater numbers and proportions expected over the next few decades. Since it is commonly estimated that health care of those over 65 is approximately four times as much per capita as those under 65, further financial difficulties can be expected.
Another reason is the constant introduction of new, and usually more expensive, technologies-- notably new drugs and devices-- and the intensified use of older technologies. And still another reason is the increased public demand for good, and for that matter even better, health care. Modern people have come to expect constant improvement in medicine and health care. What was adequate care a decade ago is rarely considered adequate any longer; and this year's level of care is not likely to seem adequate a decade in the future."
(>>> continua a leggere il paper [4])
- Nel pomeriggio dello stesso giorno, con Callahan si è svolto nella nostra sede un seminario ristretto i cui contenuti hanno mantenuto il tono di proiezione in avanti e di visione aggiornata sulle problematiche sollevate al mattino con la lecture:
Daniel Callahan ha aperto i lavori con una breve ripresa dei temi della lecture del mattino, soffermandosi sui contenuti affrontati nei due libri che sono seguiti a False Hopes. La tesi principale, per esempio in What prize better health [5] è che il dibattito sulla ricerca scientifica non dovrebbe esclusivamente essere condotto sulla base di considerazioni morali ma anche di un'analisi costi-benefici, cioè di quanto beneficio certe linee di ricerca possano portare in termini di applicazioni mediche a larghi settori della popolazione.
Si tratta in altre parole di bilanciare il diritto di scelta (choice) con quello di accesso equo (equity), laddove tra i sistemi sanitari mondiali quelli europei sono maggiormente sbilanciati sulla equità dell'accesso, e quello americano sulla scelta. Tutto ciò in un contesto culturale in cui il progresso medico è un valore mai messo in dubbio e si è imposta ormai l'idea che non è immorale guadagnare nel settore sanitario (il reddito di un cardiologo negli Stati Uniti si aggira tra il mezzo e il milione di dollari annui). Si tratta di capire se non si possa stabilire uno stato stazionario (a steady state) che sia soddisfacente per i più.
(>>> continua a leggere la sintesi del seminario [6])
- Cristina Grasseni, che è stata a lungo il Direttore Scientifico della Fondazione Bassetti, in quell'occasione ha intervistato Daniel Callahan; questa l'ultima domanda di quell'incontro:
Grasseni: Do you really think that the European systems are the result of communitarism and of a solidarity frame of mind, and not, for instance, of political results of a history of social struggles?
Callahan: Well, you have much better welfare programmes than we do, all sorts of welfare programmes in fact. You are much more prepared to take care of each other. Americans don't feel badly enough about poor people. If people get sick and don't have jobs, Americans tend to l think they should just have worked harder. should the taxpayers support them? But even in Europe there is now a lot of agitation about welfare policies, including health care. The European value of solidarity has been important as a foundation for health care systems. But I sense that, unless the European countries find better ways to control costs, solidarity will weaken as a value, and could bring a greater use of market practices. The ultimate problem is that, in developed countries we have an infinity view of medical progress, that is, the view that we should always seek more and better health whatever the costs. That view is now being challenged by the cost problem, and every country will be forced to reconsider it. There is no other future option.
- Altri materiali sono raggiungibili alla pagina dedicata all'evento [8].
- Qui sotto alcune fotografie del seminario:
