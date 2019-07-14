One might indeed see the need for a reform as a kind of chronic disease of modern medicine and health care systems. Moreover, once some reforms are put in place, one can be sure that there will soon be a call for still another round of reform. Almost always the need for reform centers on the cost of health care, and how to manage and control those costs. And nothing seems to work for very long.

What is the cause of this chronic disease? Part of it is surely political, a function of changing parties and ideologies with different agendas to put in place. But a more fundamental reason is the nature of modern medicine, and a medicine that must cope with a changing demographic scene. There are three major reasons for the constant stress.

One of them is the fact of aging societies, a reality true of all western developed countries. There are a growing number and proportion of elderly, with even greater numbers and proportions expected over the next few decades. Since it is commonly estimated that health care of those over 65 is approximately four times as much per capita as those under 65, further financial difficulties can be expected.

Another reason is the constant introduction of new, and usually more expensive, technologies-- notably new drugs and devices-- and the intensified use of older technologies. And still another reason is the increased public demand for good, and for that matter even better, health care. Modern people have come to expect constant improvement in medicine and health care. What was adequate care a decade ago is rarely considered adequate any longer; and this year's level of care is not likely to seem adequate a decade in the future."

(>>> continua a leggere il paper [4])