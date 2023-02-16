Call: Innovative Implementation of the Partnership Principle in Cohesion Policy

22 Marzo 2023

Call for expression of interest.

For the second time, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG-REGIO) is seeking proposals by public authorities and civil society organizations, interested in implementing innovative citizen participation practices in cohesion policy.

Are you from a public authority and would you like to step-up citizen participation beyond information and consultation? Are you a civil society organisation active in your territory and would you like to improve collaboration with public authorities?

DG REGIO is offering technical support by experts from the OECD to managing authorities, intermediate bodies or beneficiaries to work in cooperation with civil society organisations to implement in an innovative way the partnership principle.

You are invite to create a joint team, to identify an investment area from the 2021-2027 programmes, and to select an innovative participatory process that you would be interested in applying in your specific context. This could include for example, deliberative processes, open innovation, participatory budgeting, civic monitoring, use of emerging technologies for participation, etc.

The deadline for applications is 30.04.2023.

Read all the info HERE [2]

