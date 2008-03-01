Responsible Innovation Summit, 20 - 21 October

di Redazione FGB [1], 22 Settembre 2020

The Fourth Responsible Innovation Summit [2] will be held online on 20 - 21 October. The summit aims to inspire innovators from business, research and policy sectors to 'build back better' after the Covid19 pandemic by adapting Responsible Innovation and sustainable business practices.

Leaders of change will come together to mainstream Responsible Innovation, learn from emerging business models making a 'Profit with Purpose' and support value-driven enterprises.

Alongside the various discussions and breakout sessions, there will be virtual stands and networking opportunities.

Regular readers will know several of the speakers including friends of the Foundation Giulia Bubbolini [3] and Lucia Dal Negro [4].

Registration is limited with tickets available here [5].



-------------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://responsibleinnovation-summit.com/ 3] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/en/focus/2020/06/rosie_project_final_virtual_me.html 4] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/authors/Lucia%20dal%20Negro 5] https://responsibleinnovation-summit.com/tickets