Challenges for Responsible Innovation event.
di Redazione FGB [1], 16 Dicembre 2019
The Bassetti Foundation is honoured to invite you to celebrate 25 years in promoting responsibility in innovation!
On Thursday 23 January 2020 at 3 pm you are welcome to join us in dialogue on Challenges for Responsible Innovation with René von Schomberg and Jonathan Hankins, co-editors of the International Handbook on Responsible Innovation [2] (2019).
The event will be held in the Foundation Conference Suite in Via Michele Barozzi 4, Milan [3].
Challenges for Responsible Innovation is open to the public. Space is limited so registration is requested via email:
info@fondazionebassetti.org
[4]
