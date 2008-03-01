Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Challenges for Responsible Innovation event.

di Redazione FGB [1], 16 Dicembre 2019

The Bassetti Foundation is honoured to invite you to celebrate 25 years in promoting responsibility in innovation!

On Thursday 23 January 2020 at 3 pm you are welcome to join us in dialogue on Challenges for Responsible Innovation with René von Schomberg and Jonathan Hankins, co-editors of the International Handbook on Responsible Innovation [2] (2019).

The event will be held in the Foundation Conference Suite in Via Michele Barozzi 4, Milan [3].

Challenges for Responsible Innovation is open to the public. Space is limited so registration is requested via email:
info@fondazionebassetti.org


Challenges-cartolina-564.jpg [4]


