Postdoctoral positions in Responsible Innovation at The Australian National University

di Redazione FGB [1], 4 Novembre 2019

The Australian National University (ANU) is seeking two postdoctoral fellows to help shape the agenda for impact-focused research and practice in responsible innovation in Australia.

The 3-year positions (one focusing on precision health and medicine [2], the other on synthetic biology [3]) are part of our new collaboration with Australia's national science agency, CSIRO - in particular, their Future Science Platform dedicated to responsible innovation research. We anticipate the two fellows will be part of a larger national cohort of responsible innovation researchers at CSIRO and the University of Queensland as well as at the ANU. The ANU's base in STS is also growing and there will be opportunities to be part of wider intellectual conversations around this field.

Closing date: 17 November 2019 at 23.55 AEDT (Aus Eastern Daylight Time)

------------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://jobs.anu.edu.au/cw/en/job/534052/anucsiro-postdoctoral-fellow-responsible-innovation-in-precision-health 3] https://jobs.anu.edu.au/cw/en/job/531594/csirorsss-postdoctoral-fellow-synbio