PhD course Philosophy of Responsible Innovation

di Redazione FGB [1], 18 Settembre 2019

The PhD course Philosophy of Responsible Innovation (8-17 January 2020) in Wageningen and Delft (Netherlands) is now open for registration [2].



This course discusses the main philosophical issues in relation to Responsible Innovation, an emerging concept in the EU context which highlights the relevance of social-ethical issues in research and innovation practices. This emerging concept calls for philosophical reflection on the nature, scope and applicability of responsibility and innovation in innovation practices in general, and the way social-ethical issues can be applied and addressed in specific fields like business, healthcare and energy in particular. Topics that will be covered include the nature of responsibility in responsible innovation, the role of societal values in innovation and value sensitive design, philosophical reflections on the role of knowledge and risk in innovation, constructive technology assessment and governance of responsible innovation, Responsible Innovation in the public sector (healthcare), responsible innovation in the private sector.

Students get to know some of the main positions in relation to philosophical issues in responsible innovation, the main arguments in the relevant debates and insight into the dilemmas that appear in the practical application of responsible innovation in the public and private sector. Although the focus is on the philosophical and ethical issues raised by responsible innovation, the course will also touch upon some more fundamental philosophical issues raised by responsible innovation.

Application/registration deadline: 1 december 2019

