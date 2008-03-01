Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Job opportunity at Fraunhofer ISI

di Redazione FGB [1], 3 Giugno 2019

An opportunity at Fraunhofer ISI to work on system transformation. The candidate should have a PhD in social or political sciences (broadly defined) and an excellent knowledge base in socio-technical transition studies. The candidate should be eager to collaborate with ISI experts from a range of disciplines and across multiple fields (energy, mobility, water, health, circular economy, bio-economy, etc.), and should be ready to engage with policy makers at all governance levels in addressing societal challenges. This position requires good language skills in German.

Further details and link to application portal are available here [2].
Closing Date 10 June 2019

