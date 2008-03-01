Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

FONDAZIONE GIANNINO BASSETTI

L'innovazione è la capacità di realizzare l'improbabile

Intestazione stampa

News

Rubrica di segnalazioni a cura della Redazione

Home > News > Collaboration with MEET, Georges Amar

Comincia la collaborazione con MEET: incontro con Georges Amar

Collaboration with MEET, Georges Amar

di Redazione FGB [1], 4 Marzo 2019

incontro con Georges Amar



The Bassetti Foundation collaboration with MEET Meet the Media Guru [2] begins from the starting point of the White Paper Responsibility driven design for the future self-driving society [3], through a series of meetings following the established MtMG model.

The first appointment is with Georges Amar, Lecturer in design and Innovation at l'Ecole de Mines ParisTech and author of the book Homo Mobilis.

Amar will open the AROUND MOBILITY debate, a semester of research and dissemination co-created by MEET and the Bassetti Foundation with the support of Repower [4] and the Polytechnic of Milano [5].
Amar offers an anthropological interpretation of the present and future of mobility, from his own perspective the driving metaphor of the world of being for contemporary humanity.

Having moved beyond the traditional opposition between fast and slow, physical and digital and individual and collective, the entire conception of space and time must be rethought.

We have gone beyond reflecting upon the functional optimization of mobility. It is time to imagine and design meaningful mobility together.

The meeting with Georges Amar takes place
Tuesday 5 march at 19:30
Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia "Leonardo da Vinci"
via San Vittore 21 - Milan.

Entrance is free but registration through Eventbrite [6] is requested.

-----------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo:

  1. 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB
  2. 2] https://www.meetcenter.it/it/home/
  3. 3] https://selfdrivingsociety.fondazionebassetti.org/
  4. 4] https://www.repower.com/it/homo-mobilis/
  5. 5] https://www.polimi.it/
  6. 6] https://www.eventbrite.it/e/registrazione-georges-amar-meet-the-media-guru-56914285159
CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
Comincia la collaborazione con MEET: incontro con Georges Amar
Leggi in Italiano
Read also: Responsibility driven design for the future self-driving society - i video.
Categorie: 

Conference

,

Innovazione e Responsabilità

,

Responsibility and Science

,

design

,

enhancement

Download articolo in pdf Download pdf
Tags: 

antropologia

,

design

,

digitale

,

driveless car

,

eventi

,

lectures

,

self-driving society

,

Technoscience and life sciences

Articoli di: 

Redazione FGB

Articoli
Ricerca per:
Ricerca nei video:

- Iscriviti alla mailing list - Informativa Cookies -

RSS Feed  Valid XHTML  Diritti d'autore - Creative Commons Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Facebook Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Linkedin Segui la Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in twitter

p.i. 12520270153