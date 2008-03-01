Collaboration with MEET, Georges Amar

di Redazione FGB [1], 4 Marzo 2019

The first appointment is with Georges Amar, Lecturer in design and Innovation at l'Ecole de Mines ParisTech and author of the book Homo Mobilis.

Amar will open the AROUND MOBILITY debate, a semester of research and dissemination co-created by MEET and the Bassetti Foundation with the support of Repower [4] and the Polytechnic of Milano [5].

Amar offers an anthropological interpretation of the present and future of mobility, from his own perspective the driving metaphor of the world of being for contemporary humanity.



Having moved beyond the traditional opposition between fast and slow, physical and digital and individual and collective, the entire conception of space and time must be rethought.

We have gone beyond reflecting upon the functional optimization of mobility. It is time to imagine and design meaningful mobility together.

The meeting with Georges Amar takes place

Tuesday 5 march at 19:30

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia "Leonardo da Vinci"

via San Vittore 21 - Milan.

Entrance is free but registration through Eventbrite [6] is requested.

