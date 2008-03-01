Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in AI Manufacturing, Ethics, and Policy

di Redazione FGB [1], 13 Ottobre 2022

The Georgia Tech Ethics, Technology, and Human Interaction Center (ETHICx), together with the School of Public Policy at Georgia Tech, invites applications for a three-year Postdoctoral Research Fellowship, starting January 1, 2023, or as soon as possible after that.

The Postdoctoral Research Fellow will be part of the School of Public Policy and ETHICx research team associated with Georgia Tech's interdisciplinary AI Manufacturing Project. This major new statewide initiative combines artificial intelligence and manufacturing innovations with transformational workforce and outreach programs.

The Fellow will undertake research and engagement that anticipates and addresses ethical, responsibility, and equity considerations in the design, scale-up, and deployment of AI manufacturing, working with AI and manufacturing researchers, companies, communities, and other stakeholders.

The search committee is particularly interested in qualified applicants with interdisciplinary research expertise related to ethics, responsible innovation, and qualitative research methods and with interests in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and/or advanced manufacturing.

Interested and qualified individuals should apply by submitting a curriculum vita, a letter of application that specifically addresses their qualifications for and interests in this position, and a list of three references.

Questions can be addressed to Dr. Justin B. Biddle. [2] For priority consideration, applications should be submitted by November 1, 2022, but the search will continue until the position is filled. To apply, follow this link [3].



Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] mailto:justin.biddle@pubpolicy.gatech.edu 3] https://lnkd.in/d4TgUzEs