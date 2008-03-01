The future of One Health. Call for proposal

SoScience is a social company specialized in Responsible Research and Innovation. In partnership with the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development, we just launched The Future Of One Health.

The Future Of programs, recognized by the UN as a good practice to achieve the SDGs, aims to gather 30 to 50 experts (researchers, academics and changemakers, social innovators, companies and industries, cities, boosters...) to foster collaborative projects answering the following problematic: What are the integrative, sustainable, One Health-based solutions for the preparedness, response & monitoring of epidemics, and how to implement and adapt them according to the local contexts and key players?

We will select these 30 to 50 participants for a meeting day and creation of collaboration in January. To do so, we launched a CALL FOR PROPOSAL [2] that will last until the 18th of April 2022.

The One Health concept is defined as a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to health issues considering the interactions of humans, animals, and the environment.

The One Health approach makes consensus to better deal with potential new pandemics. For example, the international PREZODE initiative is based on a One Health approach to better understand and act on the stages of anticipation, prevention, and mitigation of the risks of the emergence of zoonoses.

Acting and reacting upstream of the emergence of zoonosis is essential, but we must not forget the downstream aspects for which the One Health approach appears just as relevant. Building initiatives complementary to PREZODE will thus make it possible to deal with the problem in its entirety and complexity.

How can we increase our preparedness for the emergence and post-emergence phases of zoonoses with a One Health approach? How to take action in the post-emergence phase of zoonotic diseases? How to better manage the monitoring of a pandemic after its emergence? How can we organize and distribute data related to zoonoses so that they are both shareable, interoperable, and well-supervised? How to bring together the different granularities of geographical, temporal, modeling, and operational scales of a zoonotic crisis? How to move from theory to practice so that the One Health approach takes head-on the economic impacts of health risk management? How to build a dialogue of trust between science, society, and politics to act quickly and effectively in the face of the threat to global health and security?

What are the integrative, sustainable, One Health-based solutions for the preparedness, response & monitoring of epidemics, and how to implement and adapt them according to the local contexts and key players?







