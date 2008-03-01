Open Rank Positions at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

The Graduate School of Science and Technology Policy (STP) at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) is seeking to hire tenure-track faculty members (open rank) in two research clusters: AI Policy and Infrastructure Policy. Applications are welcome from scholars who are trained in any disciplinary and methodological traditions within humanities and social sciences, committed to working across intellectual, geographical, and institutional boundaries, and willing to create and lead a new field.



We define the two areas of research broadly and welcome scholars who challenge existing frameworks of research and practice in these areas:



AI Policy: Candidates with an excellent record or promise of scholarly research in social aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) with a focus on public policy. Possible research topics of interest include but are not limited to comparative policy studies, law, and other cross-disciplinary topics related to AI such as fairness, accountability and transparency. Preference will be given to applicants who combine theoretical and empirical approaches with strong methodological skills. Successful candidates will contribute to efforts to facilitate collaborative and externally funded scholarship across multiple units on campus, in particular promoting the collaboration with KAIST AI Institute.



Infrastructure Policy: Candidates who can help STP and KAIST become a global center of research on the social study of infrastructure, especially in the broader context of global climate and disaster studies research. Infrastructure is understood broadly to include hard and soft systems that support science and technology, transportation, energy, the economy, and healthcare. Candidates with expertise in inequality, race and ethnicity, and gender studies are encouraged to apply. Successful candidates will be interested in innovative methodologies and the possibilities for collaboration across units at KAIST.



Scholars interested in these positions are encouraged to contact search committee co-chairs Prof. Moon Choi (AI Policy) moon.choi@kaist.ac.kr and Prof. Scott Gabriel Knowles (Infrastructure Policy) sgknowles@kaist.ac.kr for more information. Application materials need to be submitted by January 4, 2022. In order to apply, please send your application materials listed below by email to sciencepolicy@kaist.ac.kr





Application Package

● Application form, including major research accomplishments, teaching plans, and research plans (KAIST official form)

● Personal information collection and usage agreement (KAIST official form)

● Cover letter with research and teaching statements (PDF)

● Curriculum vitae (with a list of three referees) (PDF)

● One sample publication or writing sample (PDF)



* Official forms by KAIST (doc #1-3 above) can be downloaded at: https://stp.kaist.ac.kr [2]

* Per the Korean government regulation, personal information that may create any bias in the review process should not be included in the application documents, such as the names of degree-granting institutions, the places of origin, physical appearance or condition (no photos allowed), family backgrounds, etc. For inquiries about how to prepare application documents, please contact the STP office at sciencepolicy@kaist.ac.kr



The search committee is especially interested in candidates who will contribute to the diversity and excellence of the STP and KAIST community through their research, teaching and service.

