MARIE Webinar week - 7-9 September 2021

Interreg Europe MARIE [2] is the first interregional project to focus on responsible innovation in public policies. On 7th, 8th and 9th September 2021, MARIE Webinar Week will take place broadcasting a series of short events with updates on the project's achievements.

During the last four and a half years, MARIE partners worked together on understanding how RRI could be embedded in regional smart specialisation strategies.

Through MARIE, eight European regional and sub-regional territories managed to make change together so that innovations are more sustainable, acceptable and desirable.

Some partners did so by including responsible innovation in key strategic documents, other designed responsible innovation criteria for their public funding schemes or created responsible innovation communities and support services.

Following the 10:00 to 11:00 AM CEST live sessions, videos will be released describing progress achieved towards embracing RRI in regional policies in Attika, Bucharest-Ilfov, Centre-Val de Loire, Galicia, Romagna, Schleswig-Holstein, Southern Region Ireland, Tampere.

PROGRAMME

Day 1 (7th Sept) 10.00 - 11.00 (CEST)

Responsible and Sustainable Strategies

• Introduction and welcoming words by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl

Tiina Ramstedt-Sen - Region Council of Tampere and Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

• Moving towards S4+, Elisabetta Marinelli, Pr-i: policy research interface - interview by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl

• Networking moment with all attendees

• Conclusion of Day 1 and introducing Day 2 by Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

Day 2 (8th Sept) 10.00 - 11.00 (CEST)

Responsibility in practice: Funding

• Introduction and welcoming words by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl and Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

• Good examples on how to change funding to support responsibility and sustainability, Shadrack Mkansi - South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement

Donia Lasinger - WWTF - interview by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl

• Conclusion of Day 2 and introducing Day 3 by Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

Session followed by video drops on MARIE regions' achievements

Day 3 (9th Sept) 10.00 - 11.00 (CEST)

Responsible future: together for recovery and responsible growth

• Introduction and welcoming words by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl and Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

• European level synergies: Next Generation, RRF and the 2021-2027 programming period, Ignacio Gonzalez Vazquez, Economic and Policy Analysist, European Commission Joint Research Centre - interview by Jessica Huntingford - Resolvo Srl

• Networking moment with all attendees

• Conclusions to the MARIE Webinar week by Giulia Bubbolini - CISE

• The impact and the future of Interreg Europe, Antoine Duquennoy, Interreg Europe Joint Secretariats (video)

With daily releases of new videos on MARIE regions' achievements!

DIRECT LINKS

The Event website [3] contains more details.

Registration for the event is available here [4].

--------------



