Munich Center for Technology in Society (MCTS) announces several positions.

The professorship of Innovation, Society & Public Policy (Prof. Sebastian Pfotenhauer), based at the Munich Center for Technology in Society (MCTS), Technical University of Munich, announces a new research group that will investigate future mobility at the intersection of societal needs, urban technopolitics, and spatial (re)configurations.

The group will consist of up to three postdocs and three PhD candidates, led by a senior researcher, and is affiliated with the Munich Cluster for the Future of Mobility in Metropolitan Regions (MCube), funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

All positions are university positions within structured projects, which means a strong focus on research and responsibilities in managing the projects, with optional teaching responsibilities.

The advertised positions in the group correspond to three focus areas:

(1) Responsible experimentation

(2) Post-pandemic cities

(3) Mobility justice

The positions available are as follows:

Three postdoc positions in Science & Technology Studies (STS) on mobility & society at TU Munich (TV-L E13 100%, 3 years fixed-term)

Link to the full announcement [2]and details on the application process (PDF)

Three PhD/doctoral positions in Science & Technology Studies (STS) on mobility & society at TU Munich (TV-L E13 65%, 3 years fixed-term)

Link to the full announcement [3] and details on the application process (PDF)

The deadline for applications is 1 August, 2021

