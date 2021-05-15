Funded PhD: Exploring how evaluation can contribute to digital transformation of health services. University of Edinburgh.

26 Aprile 2021

Project Description

Improving the quality, safety and efficiency of care with health information technology is an important international strategic priority. Process and outcome evaluations of such technologies are important to maximise their value and demonstrate effectiveness. However, the increasing complexity and scale of health information systems presents new challenges to evaluation, including for example the fact that many benefits take a long time to materialise and occur in often unanticipated ways. Evaluators therefore need new tools to research and theorise digitally-enabled health service transformation. The focus of this work will involve drawing on theoretical tools and theories from various disciplines to inform such evaluations, research international developments and approaches, and apply this work to ongoing practice in the National Health Service.

Supervisors

- Dr Kathrin Cresswell, Usher Institute, The University of Edinburgh

- Prof Robin Williams, Institute for the Study of Science, Technology and Innovation, The University of Edinburgh

- Prof Sarah Cunningham-Burley, Usher Institute, The University of Edinburgh

Requirements

A strong academic track record with a 2:1 or higher in a relevant undergraduate degree, or its equivalent if outside the UK. It is also desirable to have a strong performance in a relevant postgraduate degree. Proven experience in qualitative methods is also desirable. The successful candidate will work in a highly interdisciplinary environment and should be able to work independently.

Following interview, the selected candidate will need to apply and be accepted for a place on the Usher Institute Population Health Sciences PhD programme. Details about the PhD programme can be found here [2].



Application procedure

Please provide a CV, a personal statement detailing your research interests and reasons for applying, degree certificate(s), marks for your degree(s) and 2 written academic references. All documents should be in electronic format and sent via e-mail to Dr. Kathrin Cresswell at Kathrin.Cresswell@ed.ac.uk

The closing date for applications is 15 May 2021

Interviews will be held during May 2021.

