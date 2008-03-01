Bernd Carsten Stahl launches his new Open Access book, 28 April 2021.

di Redazione FGB [1], 21 Aprile 2021

In his new book Artificial Intelligence for a Better Future, An Ecosystem Perspective on the Ethics of AI and Emerging Digital Technologies, Bernd Carsten Stahl raises the question of how we can we harness the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), while addressing potential ethical and human rights risks.

The author (whom regular readers will know) points out in his press release that this question is shaping the current policy debate, exercising the minds of researchers and companies and occupying citizens and the media alike.



The book provides a novel answer. Drawing on the work of the EU project SHERPA [2], Stahl suggests that using the theoretical lens of innovation ecosystems, we can make sense of empirical observations regarding the role of AI in society. This perspective allows for drawing practical and policy conclusions that can guide action to ensure that AI contributes to human flourishing.

The one-hour book launch, co-organised by the SHERPA project, Springer and De Montfort University, features critical discussion between author and a high-profile panel featuring Prof. Katrin Amuns, Prof. Stephanie Laulh-Shaelou and Prof. Mark Coeckelbergh, moderated by Prof. Doris Schroeder.

The panel discussion will include a questions and answer session open to members of the audience.

For more information about the launch event and registration click here [3].

The book can be downloaded here [4].

If you would like to know more about the author's work, you can find an introduction to some of his earlier work here [5].

----------------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] http://www.project-sherpa.eu/ 3] https://www.project-sherpa.eu/artificial-intelligence-for-a-better-future/ 4] https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007%2F978-3-030-69978-9 5] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/en/focus/2013/10/bernd_stahl_recent_articles.html