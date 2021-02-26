Research Assistant (PostDoc) Berliner Hochschulen
di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Febbraio 2021
Stellenticket Technische Universität Berlin
Research Assistant (PostDoc) Berliner Hochschulen
Working field:
Research in the project "Methodology of the Synthetic Approach" [2], which investigates the collaboration between natural scientists and engineers in the Clusters of Excellence "Science of Intelligence":
- Preparation, carrying out and analysis of expert interviews and field observations
- Content analysis of text documents
- Preparation of case studies
- Preparation of presentations and publications
- Exchange within the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence"
Requirements:
- Successfully completed university degree (Master, Diploma or equivalent) and PhD in sociology
- Skills/experience in the following areas: science and technology studies; research experience in conducting and analyzing expert interviews, participant observation, and/or ethnographic research
- Very good written and spoken English; good command of German required or the willingness to learn is expected
Desirable:
- Social science research with or about engineering science
How to apply:
Applications and requests for clarification by email to Iwona Wieczorek (sekretariat@tis.tu-berlin.de).
Part-time employment may be possible
How to apply [3] (in Stellenticket Technische Universität Berlin site)
Closing date: 26/02/21
---------------------------
Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo
Link citati nell'articolo:
- 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB
- 2] https://tub.stellenticket.de/en/offers/88657/
- 3] https://tub.stellenticket.de/en/offers/88657/