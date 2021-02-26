Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Research Assistant (PostDoc) Berliner Hochschulen

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Febbraio 2021

Stellenticket Technische Universität Berlin
Working field:
Research in the project "Methodology of the Synthetic Approach" [2], which investigates the collaboration between natural scientists and engineers in the Clusters of Excellence "Science of Intelligence":
- Preparation, carrying out and analysis of expert interviews and field observations
- Content analysis of text documents
- Preparation of case studies
- Preparation of presentations and publications
- Exchange within the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence"

Requirements:
- Successfully completed university degree (Master, Diploma or equivalent) and PhD in sociology
- Skills/experience in the following areas: science and technology studies; research experience in conducting and analyzing expert interviews, participant observation, and/or ethnographic research
- Very good written and spoken English; good command of German required or the willingness to learn is expected

Desirable:
- Social science research with or about engineering science
How to apply:
Applications and requests for clarification by email to Iwona Wieczorek (sekretariat@tis.tu-berlin.de).

Part-time employment may be possible

How to ap­ply [3] (in Stellenticket Technische Universität Berlin site)

Clos­ing date: 26/02/21

