di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Febbraio 2021

Research Assistant (PostDoc) Berliner Hochschulen

Working field:

Research in the project "Methodology of the Synthetic Approach" [2], which investigates the collaboration between natural scientists and engineers in the Clusters of Excellence "Science of Intelligence":

- Preparation, carrying out and analysis of expert interviews and field observations

- Content analysis of text documents

- Preparation of case studies

- Preparation of presentations and publications

- Exchange within the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence"



Requirements:

- Successfully completed university degree (Master, Diploma or equivalent) and PhD in sociology

- Skills/experience in the following areas: science and technology studies; research experience in conducting and analyzing expert interviews, participant observation, and/or ethnographic research

- Very good written and spoken English; good command of German required or the willingness to learn is expected

Desirable:

- Social science research with or about engineering science

How to apply:

Applications and requests for clarification by email to Iwona Wieczorek (sekretariat@tis.tu-berlin.de).

Part-time employment may be possible

How to ap­ply [3] (in Stellenticket Technische Universität Berlin site)



Clos­ing date: 26/02/21



---------------------------



