Online Open Science Training Day from Berlin Science Week: 4 November

As part of Berlin Science Week the ORION Open Science and the Max-Delbruck-Centre for Molecular Medicine project is organizing an online Open Science café, with Foreign Scientific Correspondent Jonathan Hankins presenting on behalf of the Foundation.

The event takes place on Friday 4 November, and is free.

Schedule:

14:00 - Open Science: A History

14.30 - Citizen Science

15.00 - 'SMOVE': A Citizen Science Project

15.30 - Open Data

16.00 - Open Research Data Fears and Challenges

16:30 - Open Content and Licensing

17:00 - Open Hardware

17:30 - Open Source

18:00 - Open Access

18:30 - Science Communication

19:00 - End

Hankins is part of the working group on Open Source, presenting at 17:30.

Readers who are interested in learning more about Open Science can register for the event here [2], with no previous knowledge or experience required.

From the invitation:

Have you heard of Open Science and wondered what it is? Or is there an Open Science topic you wish you knew more about? Join us for an afternoon of bite-sized events at the online Open Science Café. For five hours, we are serving up a rolling series of twenty-minute micro-talks and activities about Open Science. Drop in and have a coffee while you get a quick snack of knowledge about how to make different aspects of research transparent, accessible, and usable for all. Or stay for the whole afternoon and become an Open Science expert.

The Open Science microlearnings will be served up on YouTube by the graduates of the train-the-trainer course from the ORION Open Science project, hosted at the Max-Delbrück-Center for Molecular Medicine.



