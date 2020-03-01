Project Assistant Position at Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

di Redazione FGB [1], 7 Febbraio 2020

Fondazione Giannino Bassetti (FGB)

Fondazione Giannino Bassetti (FGB) was founded in 1994 and has promoted responsibility in innovation within the technosciences, entrepreneurship and governance for 25 years, acting as a pioneer CSO in fostering the concept and the practice of RRI.

In 2004 FGB promoted the first Consensus Conference in Italy, aiming at regulating the usage of GMOs in Lombardy Region territory. The result of such activity was the change of the Lombardy statute on Innovation (article 10.3), stating the introduction of "proper procedures and tools to implement Responsible Innovation when deciding on techno-scientific innovation in Lombardy".

Since 2017 Bassetti Foundation coordinates the activities of the Lombardy Region Forum on Research and Innovation, introduced by Regional Law 29/2016, and composed of 10 highly qualified experts in the relationship between science and society. The aim of the Forum is to strengthen regional actions on open and responsible innovation at local and at international level, thanks to technology assessment, public consultations on research agenda setting, social innovation and open science initiatives and strategies.

FGB was third party, in charge of organizing and coordinating the advocacy and training event in Italy as well as contributing to communication and dissemination activities, in the EU FP7 RRI-Tools [2] project aimed at developing a set of digital resources to advocate, train, disseminate and implement RRI.

Moreover, FGB was in the consortium of SMART-Map [3] RoadMAPs to Societal Mobilisation for the Advancement of Responsible industrial Technologies (Horizon 2020, 2016-2018). The aim of the SMART-map project was to tackle the industrial and entrepreneurial environment in order to favour exchanges and mutual learning on RRI concepts between a wide range of societal actors, to co-produce and co- design RRI roadmaps (SMART Maps) in precision medicine, 3D printing in biomedicine and synthetic biology.

FGB is a renowned actor of RRI in Europe, participating in stakeholder events and sitting in several EU projects' Advisory Board and Forum such as in Super_MoRRI [4].





The position

The Project Assistant will mostly be working on the EU-funded project TRANSFORM [5] at FGB office in Milan.

In TRANSFORM three European regions join forces to open up their Research and Innovation activities to co-create more responsible approaches to regional research and innovation policy-making.

The position at FGB focuses on assisting TRANSFORM Coordinator and TRANSFORM Project Manager in coordinating both the whole project and the work of the Lombardy Region cluster.

Main tasks:

- Support citizen engagement/deliberative activities design and organisation

- Support local stakeholder involvement actions

- Acting as facilitator at workshops with different targets

- Assist in the delivery of project activities and deliverables throughout the duration of projects in a timely manner

- Assist in organising and promoting meetings, workshops and events (including logistics)

- Producing background documents for meetings (minutes, agenda, reports)

- Support in producing reports and project deliverables

- Attending and presenting at meetings in Brussels and elsewhere in Europe





Training and experience:

- Experience in EU funded projects (H2020)

- Professional working level of English, including good written English

- Experience in science communication/public engagement activities

- Experience in facilitating participatory activities

- Ability to relate to people from a wide range of backgrounds

- Excellent written and oral communication skills including report writing

- Good organisational skills

- Capable of working both on own initiative and as part of a team

- Good office software skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Mailchimp)

- Capable of handling multiple tasks, prioritising

- Rapid responsiveness

- Ability to travel for project meetings within Europe



Desirable

- Experience in SWAFS/RRI projects

- Good knowledge of the Lombardy Region Research and Innovation ecosystem

- Good knowledge of the Lombardy Region Research and Innovation policies

Position in the organization

The Project Assistant will work very closely with and report directly to the Coordinator, while working alongside other members of the team (above all the Project Manager).

Employment terms and conditions

- Type of contract: consultant for 1 year (extendable to 3 years) - Salary dependent on experience

- Applicants must be able to legally live and work in Italy. The contract will be subject to Italian social security and taxes

- Preferred start date: 1st March 2020

- FGB values diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and skills and is committed to providing an equal opportunity, harassment-free work environment

Applications

The deadline to apply is: Friday 21st February 2020 at 23:59 CET. Job interviews will be held on 26-28th February at FGB Office (Via M.Barozzi, 4 - Milan).

Only candidates selected for the interview will be contacted - thank you for your understanding.

Please send your application (maximum 1 page cover letter plus curriculum vitae) in English to segreteria@fondazionebassetti.org

with "TRANSFORM Project Assistant - Name of applicant" in the subject line.

Privacy

Data will be collected and treated in compliance with EU GDPR.

