The Future Of Positive Packaging. Call for Application.

di Redazione FGB [1], 1 Ottobre 2019

Call for Applications: Part of the Positive Packaging Program by Perrier, SoScience launches in September the sixth edition of The Future Of: more info here [2]

30-50 experts and professionals of the theme from different organizations will be selected (social entrepreneurs, company, NGO, start-up, research laboratory, industrials, investor...) in order to tackle this question: How to reinvent the source and the end of life of packaging in the beverage industry to generate solutions with positive environmental and social impacts?

APPLICATION ENDING DATE: Oct. 15th, 2019 - 5pm CEST

MEET UP DAY: Dec. 12th, 2019 - from 8:30am to 18pm (GMT+2) - Station F, Paris, France

APPLICATION, The brief, Selection criteria, Benefits for elected projects, Is it for you? HERE. [3]



