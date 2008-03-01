Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Responsible Innovation: Building Tomorrow's Responsible Firms

di Redazione FGB [1], 18 Giugno 2019

"Make the Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) approach the core of your company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and strategic policies. As a result, you will achieve commercial success with beneficial societal impacts."

TU Delft are offering a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course): Responsible Innovation: Building Tomorrow's Responsible Firms, beginning on June 25th and running for 6 weeks. Participation is free.
The course analyzes the relevance of RRI, including drivers and barriers, for firms of different sizes and in different sectors, and the implications for corporate governance.

The course presents the results and lessons learned from eight pilot studies in innovative businesses across Europe working in different areas (such as nanotechnology, data and automotive) that all integrated RRI into their innovation process and business strategy.

About this course and Sign up. [2]

