News

Rubrica di segnalazioni a cura della Redazione

Online Conference on Co-creation and Climate Action

di Redazione FGB [1], 17 Maggio 2019

The 1st TeRRIFICA Online Conference "Co-creation and Climate Action. How people can have an impact on climate adaptation and mitigation?", will be held online on May 22nd 2019.

The Conference will start with the expert talk on co-creation given by Dr. Angela Connelly (University of Manchester). It will also offer good practice examples from six pilot regions in Belarus, France, Germany, Poland, Serbia and Spain that combine co-creation processes with climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The Conference is organized by the Science Shop Vechta/Cloppenburg University of Vechta within the framework of the H2020 TeRRIFICA project, whereby eight European institutions work together to foster competence for climate change adaptation and mitigation in different European regions with a specific focus on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

More information, programme and registration available here [2].

-------------------

CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
Online Conference on Co-creation and Climate Action
