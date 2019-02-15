Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Job Search: Head of the Office of Education and Public Outreach. Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

di Redazione FGB [1], 25 Gennaio 2019

Job Title: Head of the Office of Education and Public Outreach - Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Batavia, IL

The Head of the Office of Education and Public Outreach reports to the Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer and is responsible for developing and maintaining strong community relations on behalf of Fermilab. This includes, but is not limited to, surrounding and metro areas and diverse and underserved communities. The individual is responsible for leading and implementing a modernization of the Laboratory's education and public outreach programs. This includes establishing a vision for the program in collaboration with laboratory leadership and ensuring alignment with the Laboratory mission and objectives. The individual oversees the laboratory's education program activities with the support of a team of Education and Public and Outreach Office professionals. The individual also is responsible for ensuring that education and public outreach activities advance the Laboratory's reputation and mission and are consistent across the laboratory. Leadership of the Community Advisory Board, arts and lecture series, as well as other community relations activities also will fall within the responsibility of this Office.

Deadline: 02-15-2019

HERE [2] and HERE [3] all the information.

