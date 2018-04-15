Science Communication School (SCS)

di Redazione FGB [1], 23 Marzo 2018

7 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, Castiglione del Lago, Italy

The school has the aim of offering overview and training of scientific communication skills in all its forms.

The school will treat communication not only with an "educative aim" but also with a "scientific aim".

The lecturers will therefore not only present an overview of science communication from a theoretical point of view, but also will offer practical activities on abstract/paper writing and poster editing, on proposal and report drafting, and on how to improve communication to policymakers, general public and schools.

All the lectures will be accompanied by laboratories and students will experience concrete activities: for example each student will present a poster at the beginning of the school and posters will be corrected and improved at the end applying what learned during the school; at the end of the school students will try to provide accurate but concise information about their science to the general public recording a short movie (famelab-like) which will be published into our website to get feedbacks.

Extended registration deadline: 15 April 2018

Further information HERE [2]

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] http://www.sciencecommunicationschool.org/third-school-2018/