7 Marzo 2018

The Danish Centre for Studies in Research and Research Policy (CFA) at the Department of Political Science at Aarhus BSS, Aarhus University, invites applications for two or more postdoc / assistant professor positions.

The postdoc positions are fixed-term three-year positions. The assistant professor positions can be either fixed-term three-year positions or open-ended tenure-track positions with a tenure review and transfer to senior researcher or associate professorship contingent on positive assessment before the end of the fifth year of employment. Read more about tenure track employments at Aarhus BSS. The starting date is June 1st, 2018 or as soon as possible hereafter subject to mutual agreement.

Job description

The successful applicants are expected to contribute significantly to CFA's research and consultancy activities. They will participate in concrete projects under the supervision of senior colleagues, but may also to a limited extent carry out independent research activities. Postdocs will have very limited teaching obligations, while assistant professors will be engaged in teaching activities at the Department of Political Science and are expected to follow the teacher training programme at Aarhus University.

Deadline

All applications must be made online and received by:

19.03.2018

Here further informations [2] [3].

