Doctoral positions in Practical Philosophy within the Gothenburg-Lund Responsibility Project
The positions are offered by Lund University, Department of Philosophy.
Lund University was founded in 1666 and has 42 000 students and 7 400 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö.
At the Department of Philosophy, research and education is conducted within three subjects: Cognitive science, Practical philosophy and Theoretical philosophy. While these subjects to a large degree work independently, there are also close collaborations between them.
Two Doctoral positions are located within the project "Gothenburg-Lund Responsibility Project". The project focuses on moral responsibility and free will within action theory, normative ethics, metaethics, and legal responsibility. Click here [2] [3] [3] for further information.
