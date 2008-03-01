Doctoral positions in Practical Philosophy within the Gothenburg-Lund Responsibility Project

di Redazione FGB [1] [2] [2], 6 Febbraio 2018

The positions are offered by Lund University, Department of Philosophy.

Lund University was founded in 1666 and has 42 000 students and 7 400 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö.

At the Department of Philosophy, research and education is conducted within three subjects: Cognitive science, Practical philosophy and Theoretical philosophy. While these subjects to a large degree work independently, there are also close collaborations between them.

Two Doctoral positions are located within the project "Gothenburg-Lund Responsibility Project". The project focuses on moral responsibility and free will within action theory, normative ethics, metaethics, and legal responsibility. Click here [2] [3] [3] for further information.

