Call for papers for the 13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management in Ancona, Italy | July 2 - 4, 2018

Special Track on Responsible Innovation in Chains and Networks

Given the importance of the emerging field of responsible innovation in the chains and networks, this call for papers aims to deepen management scholars' and practitioners' understanding of how networks and chains can effectively be involved in responsible innovation processes. Therefore, we encourage submission of papers that tackle a broad range of questions, including (but not limited to) the aforementioned areas of special interest. Both empirical and conceptual papers are welcome and we strongly encourage multi-disciplinary submissions in areas such as management, finance, accounting, supply chain, public administration and policy, marketing, organizational behaviour, communication, education, development, sociology and psychology among others.

For further questions and remarks contact the track coordinators Vincent Blok (vincent.blok @ wur.nl) and Edurne Inigo (edurne.inigo @ wur.nl)

