Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

FONDAZIONE GIANNINO BASSETTI

L'innovazione è la capacità di realizzare l'improbabile

Intestazione stampa

News

Rubrica di segnalazioni a cura della Redazione

Home > News > 13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management, Call for papers

13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management, Call for papers

13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management, Call for papers

di Redazione FGB [1], 19 Gennaio 2018

Call for papers for the 13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management in Ancona, Italy | July 2 - 4, 2018

Special Track on Responsible Innovation in Chains and Networks

Deadline for Abstracts 25-01-18 [2]

Given the importance of the emerging field of responsible innovation in the chains and networks, this call for papers aims to deepen management scholars' and practitioners' understanding of how networks and chains can effectively be involved in responsible innovation processes. Therefore, we encourage submission of papers that tackle a broad range of questions, including (but not limited to) the aforementioned areas of special interest. Both empirical and conceptual papers are welcome and we strongly encourage multi-disciplinary submissions in areas such as management, finance, accounting, supply chain, public administration and policy, marketing, organizational behaviour, communication, education, development, sociology and psychology among others.

For further questions and remarks contact the track coordinators Vincent Blok (vincent.blok @ wur.nl) and Edurne Inigo (edurne.inigo @ wur.nl)

--------------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo:

  1. 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB
  2. 2] https://ifamaeurope.org/events/wicanem-2018/call-for-abstracts/wicanem-abstract-submission-form/
CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
13th WICaNeM conference 2018 on Chain and Network Management, Call for papers
Read also: all the Opportunities
Categorie: 

Opportunities

Download articolo in pdf Download pdf
Tags: 

accounting

,

communication

,

development

,

education

,

finance

,

management

,

marketing

,

Opportunities

,

organizational behaviour

,

policy

,

psychology

,

public administration

,

sociology

,

supply chain

,

Technoscience and life sciences

Articoli di: 

Redazione FGB

Articoli
Ricerca per:
Ricerca nei video:

- Iscriviti alla mailing list - Informativa Cookies -

RSS Feed  Valid XHTML  Diritti d'autore - Creative Commons Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Facebook Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Linkedin Segui la Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in twitter

p.i. 12520270153