University of Padova Call for PhD positions in STS and Media Studies

di Redazione FGB [1], 5 Giugno 2023

The University of Padova (ITALY) have published a call for PhD positions in Social Sciences (Curriculum in Sociology) in the field of Science and Technology Studies & Media Studies.

The research unit PaSTIS (Padova Science, Technology and Innovations Studies [2]) will host the PhD candidate for three years. PaSTIS is the major STS center in Italy with about 20 staff members, including several PhD students, offering a vibrant and exciting environment for outstanding PhD candidates keen to undertake an academic international career in STS.

The PhD candidate is expected to propose a project related to the analysis of technoscientific issues, with the aim of disentangling the relationship between scientific, technical, social and cultural elements, including a view about social implications, expectations and future scenarios.

The research project should be theoretically grounded in the field of Science and Technology Studies (STS) with no restriction about social science-based methods and research techniques: any STS approach is welcome.

The candidate will be enrolled in the PhD programme in Social Sciences [3] which includes the first year of dedicated training in social sciences and STS.

The call for the academic year 2024/2025 is open to 7 June 2023 and is available here [4], with a detailed description of the research topic available here [5].

The selected PhD candidate will be recruited through a 3-year contract starting 1 October 2023. The 3-year position is full-time. Online applications must be submitted by 7 June 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Italian time).

Any further clarification requests related to the administrative process can be addressed to the University of Padua: postlauream.fisppa@unipd.it

Any clarification on the content of the project and the PaSTIS Research Unit can be addressed to federico.neresini@unipd.it.

---------------


CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
University of Padova Call for PhD positions in STS and Media Studies
