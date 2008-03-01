Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Philosophy and Ethics of AI, Waggeningen. 2 Post-doc positions

di Redazione FGB [1], 28 Aprile 2023

There are two vacancies for post-doc positions at Vincent Blok's team in Wageningen in the area of philosophy and ethics of AI.

1) The group researches Ethical, Legal and Social Aspects of AI (from the perspective of the relation between human agents and digital technologies) in a fundamental philosophical research project and a European project. For this position they are looking for a talented post-doc researcher in philosophy of technology or ethics of technology who is interested in phenomenology and ethics of digital technologies in agrifood.
More information is available here [2].

2) They are also running an Ethics, Legal, and Social Aspects (ELSA) laboratory for Sustainable Food Systems in Wageningen where they are looking into governance mechanisms and interventions to embed ELSA in AI design. For this position they are looking for a talented post-doc researcher in the field of Ethics of Technology or Science and Technology Studies (STS), to conduct ethical investigations on the ELSA aspects of AI applications for Sustainable Food Systems.
More information here [3].

The deadline for both positions is 15 May 2023.

  2. 2] https://www.wur.nl/nl/vacature/postdoctoral-researcher-in-philosophy-and-ethics-of-technology-1.htm?fbclid=IwAR2gecLKKOH3uTJ_w0noVGQ_4m6SyYFvdVZSnburmBuSnoazJezhx91PdMA
  3. 3] https://www.wur.nl/en/vacancy/postdoctoral-researcher-in-ethics-of-technology-or-science-and-technology-studies-sts.htm?fbclid=IwAR19qRA5S_5bWZdz724GQYaDkpBnsuFNvaEq2wzlVYyirPNbr59amrRDiUY
