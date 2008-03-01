Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

di Redazione FGB [1], 17 Aprile 2023

The research group "Ethics in Information Technologies" at the University of Hamburg, Germany have an opening for a new colleague. The are offering a fully funded PhD position for initially 3Y (TVL-13/100%, which is a highly competitive payment) and the contract can be extended. The deadline for the application is April 24th, with all details here [2].

As the position comes with teaching duties (4 courses per year), German skills are required (both links in this post lead to German language websites). You can also find the announcement as well as further information about us also on the group's website [3].

PhD at the University of Hamburg in Ethics in Information Technologies
