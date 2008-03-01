Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences

The Centre for Biomedicine, Self and Society at the Usher Institute within The University of Edinburgh has advertised for a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Interdisciplinary Humanities and Social Sciences to join the Centre's Beyond Engagement theme.

The successful applicant will work closely with the Centre's theme leads for Beyond Engagement and Engagement Manager to design and deliver a research project related to the 'Beyond Engagement' theme within the Centre, and contribute to the development of the Centre's engagement strategy. The application and project will be expected to relate to at least one of the three following areas of scholarship, explicitly welcoming interdisciplinary approaches to each research area and your project:

1. Bioethics and/or philosophy

2. Socio-legal studies

3. Social sciences and/or history

The Centre is are seeking applicants with experience of undertaking engagement activities and combining theoretical and practical expertise to develop novel approaches to engagement and research.

Informal enquiries may be directed to Dr Sarah Chan [2] (Beyond Engagement co-lead) and Dr Ian Muchamore [3] (CBSS Engagement lead).

Further details are available here [4].



