PhD course in Philosophy of Responsible Innovation January 11-20 2023, Wageningen/Delft (the Netherlands)

The course discusses the main philosophical issues in relation to Responsible Innovation, an emerging concept in the EU context which highlights the relevance of social-ethical issues in research and innovation practices. This emerging concept calls for philosophical reflection on the nature, scope and applicability of responsibility and innovation in innovation practices in general, and the way social-ethical issues can be applied and addressed in specific fields like business, healthcare and energy in particular. Topics that will be covered include the nature of responsibility in responsible innovation, the role of societal values in innovation and value sensitive design, philosophical reflections on the role of knowledge and risk in innovation, constructive technology assessment and governance of responsible innovation, Responsible Innovation in the public sector (healthcare), responsible innovation in the private sector.

This year the course offers a great line up with international experts in the field, many of whom will be known to regular readers:

- Prof. dr. Tsjalling Swierstra, Maastricht University (day 1)

- Prof. dr. Marianne Boenink, Radboud University Medical Center (day 1)

- dr. Vincent Blok, Wageningen University (day 1, 3, 5 and 7)

- Prof. dr. ir. Ibo van de Poel, Technical University Delft (day 2, 5 and 7)

- dr. Simone van der Burg, Wageningen University (day 4)

- Prof. dr. Hub Zwart, Erasmus University Rotterdam (day 3)

- Prof. dr. Jeroen van den Hoven, Technical University Delft (day 2)

- Prof. dr. Phil Macnaghten, Wageningen University (day 4)

- dr. Lotte Krabbenborg, Radboud University Nijmegen (day 6)

- Prof. dr. Peter-Paul Verbeek, Twente University (day 6)

Application/registration deadline

December 10, 2022

Location

Wageningen & Delft

Find more information and registration here [2].



