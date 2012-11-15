Open Scholarship, Responsible Research and Innovation and Anticipatory Governance: the Online Event

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Giugno 2022

This (online) Open Scholarship event will be held on 29 and 30 June 2022, with registration possible by contacting events@khk.rwth-aachen.de.

Regular Foundation followers will know many of the people presenting and involved in the organization of the conference, including René von Schomberg [2], Douglas Robinson [3], Mario Pansera [4] and Vincent Blok [5].

The following overview has been made available by the organizers:

29 June and 30 June 2020 Käte Hamburger Kolleg (KHK), Cultures of Research, RWTH Aachen University

First Day

10:00 - 10.15 Welcome address Andoni Ibarra, René von Schomberg, Stefan Böschen.(KHK)

10.15 - 10.30 Intro to the first day: René von Schomberg

10:30 - 11.15 Opening up science: a means for responsibility? Clare Shelley-Egan, Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

11.15 - 11. 30 Discussion

11.30 - 12.15 Missions? Quite Possibly! The legacies of rri and RRI in tackling global and local societal challenges, Douglas Robinson (Université Gustave Eiffel, France and CNRS)

12.15 - 12.30 Discussion followed by lunch

14.00 - 14.45 Interpretive multiplicity in Anticipatory Governance. Evidence from 12 countries, Mario Pansera (Universidade de Vigo)

14.45 - 15:00 Discussion

15.00- 15.45 Quadruple Helix Collaborations, the ethics of stakeholder engagement, and the future of responsible innovation, Vincent Blok (Wageningen University)

15.45- 16.00 Discussion

16.15 - 17:00 Roundtable Discussion: lead question, whether open scholarship can make science more reliable, efficient, responsive, inclusive in the incorporation of a broader range of scientific knowledge producers beyond the academic context and facilitte globally organised mission oriented research.

17:00 - 19.00 Key Note: Transition to Open Science, Why and How, Frank Miedema (Vice Rector for Research at Utrecht University and chair of the Utrecht University Open Science Programme)

Second Day (30 June): Anticipatory Governance



10:00 - 10:15 Andoni Ibarra: Introduction to the second day

10.15 - 11.00 The missing component of anticipatory governance, Roberto Poli (University of Trento)

11.00 - 11.15 Discussion

11.15-12.00 Framing RRI in health research domain: the case of MULTI-ACT participatory and anticipatory governance model, Paola Zaratin (Director of Scientific Research, Italian MS Society - Italian MS Foundation, Genoa, Italy)

12.15 - 12.30 Discussion followed by lunch

14.00 - 14.45 Foresight on additive manufacturing in order to support RRI, Marianne Hoerlesberger, Austrian Institute of Technology

14.45 - 15.00 Discussion

15.00 - 16.00 Round Table on Lead questions:

How do we conceptualize 'anticipation' in such a way that it leads to open anticipatory governance? What is the significance of anticipatory governance for Open Science and Responsible Research and Innovation? What are the narratives of open anticipatory governance in different institutional and organizational settings?

How can we assess Anticipatory Governance? How can mission-oriented research be best practiced as part of facilitating anticipatory governance?

16.00 - 16.05 Closing of the Workshop.

Foreign Scientific Correspondent Jonathan Hankins will attend and review the event.



---------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/search/speaker/?searchVideo=Ren%C3%A9%20von%20Schomberg 3] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/en/focus/2020/05/flash_recommendations_on_covid.html 4] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/en/focus/2020/10/book_review_responsibility_bey.html 5] https://www.fondazionebassetti.org/en/focus/2018/06/sustainability_special_issue_o.html