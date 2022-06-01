Technical University of Denmark Tenure Track Assistant Professor or Associate Professor in Design and Innovation

DTU invites applications for an assistant/associate professorship in Design and Innovation within the Responsible Innovation and Design division at DTU Management. The division is a key player in DTU's strategic aim to foster 'technology for people', i.e. to put human needs and aspirations at the centre of technological development and innovation. It is focused on the processes through which technologies are developed and implemented in a socially sustainable and responsible manner. The division is in the process of establishment and our new assistant/associate professor will be part of shaping the future trajectory of research and teaching.

Responsibilities

As part of the group, it will be your responsibility to conduct research, supervision and teaching with relevance to the general theme of responsible innovation and design. The division is working across a number of technological domains and we aim to become a leading research environment for the study of responsible innovation and design. You will be expected to develop a research portfolio, which aligns with this.

You will be engaged in high-end publications, grant procurement and experimental outreach in collaboration with other team members. The division collaborates across DTU's departments, and we are eager to extend and deepen these collaborations. We contribute to outreach and public debate and expect you to be actively engaged in research communication to relevant stakeholders and wider publics. You are encouraged to learn Danish and DTU offers language courses for free.



Further information

Further details are available here [2].

Application must be made no later than 1 June 2022



