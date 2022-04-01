Stickydot are looking for a citizen science Project Assistant
The Project Assistant will work closely with the co-founders of the company on citizen science and public engagement projects. This is a great opportunity to take part in a variety of projects with leaders in the European citizen science community and to gain experience in a dynamic and socially relevant field. If you have experience or are passionate about citizen science apply by 8 March 2022! Find more details in the job description [2] below.
Project Assistant in science engagement and citizen science
You are...
• passionate about citizen engagement in research and innovation, citizen science or other types of citizen engagement processes
• recently graduated with a bachelor in scientific disciplines or social science disciplines, with a preference for communication or other relevant studies
• fluent English and French or Dutch
• skilled at summarising documents, able to spot the key issues and open questions
• good in written as well as oral communication
• a team player and multi-tasker
Stickydot is... [3]
• a collective active in co-creation and citizen science, based in Brussels
• recognised expertise in science communication and multi-stakeholder engagement
• work on projects with European partners, universities and public authorities, among others
• Stickydot believe in the power of involving everyone to solve the challenges our society faces today and tomorrow
• a small team that works enthusiastically and recognises talent
Your role
• identifying various types of publications in their fields of expertise
• keeping an eye on new developments in these fields
• preparing summaries for Stickydot activities, projects and meetings
• feeding into their reports and communication (including social media)
• occasional help with organisation of meetings and events
What we offer
• flexibility in way of working and location
• attractive salary and benefits
• the possibility to develop your role within the organisation
• possibility of a long-term contract, ranging between ∼30 hours/week to a full time
• preferred start date is 1 April 2022
Send your CV and a short cover letter in English to info@stickydot.eu by 23:59 on 8 March 2022
