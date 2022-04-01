Stickydot are looking for a citizen science Project Assistant

di Redazione FGB [1], 3 Marzo 2022

The Project Assistant will work closely with the co-founders of the company on citizen science and public engagement projects. This is a great opportunity to take part in a variety of projects with leaders in the European citizen science community and to gain experience in a dynamic and socially relevant field. If you have experience or are passionate about citizen science apply by 8 March 2022! Find more details in the job description [2] below.

Project Assistant in science engagement and citizen science

You are...

• passionate about citizen engagement in research and innovation, citizen science or other types of citizen engagement processes

• recently graduated with a bachelor in scientific disciplines or social science disciplines, with a preference for communication or other relevant studies

• fluent English and French or Dutch

• skilled at summarising documents, able to spot the key issues and open questions

• good in written as well as oral communication

• a team player and multi-tasker

Stickydot is... [3]

• a collective active in co-creation and citizen science, based in Brussels

• recognised expertise in science communication and multi-stakeholder engagement

• work on projects with European partners, universities and public authorities, among others

• Stickydot believe in the power of involving everyone to solve the challenges our society faces today and tomorrow

• a small team that works enthusiastically and recognises talent

Your role

• identifying various types of publications in their fields of expertise

• keeping an eye on new developments in these fields

• preparing summaries for Stickydot activities, projects and meetings

• feeding into their reports and communication (including social media)

• occasional help with organisation of meetings and events

What we offer

• flexibility in way of working and location

• attractive salary and benefits

• the possibility to develop your role within the organisation

• possibility of a long-term contract, ranging between ∼30 hours/week to a full time

• preferred start date is 1 April 2022

Send your CV and a short cover letter in English to info@stickydot.eu by 23:59 on 8 March 2022

--------------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://stickydot.eu/news/passionate-about-citizen-science-come-and-work-with-us/ 3] https://stickydot.eu/