Three PhD positions in Theory of Science, University of Gothenburg

Theory of science, not to be conflated with Philosophy of science, is a Swedish branch of STS. A PhD position in Theory of science is now open at the Department of Philosophy, Linguistics and Theory of science, University of Gothenburg. It is part of a new graduate school hosted by the Centre for Sea & Society at the same university.

The topic is methods and practices for synthesising research relevant to fisheries management. Those methods and practices need to be understood in relation to the literature on what is involved in adopting formalised procedures vs relying on non-formalised professional competence in synthesising primary research. They also need to be understood in relation to requirements that are specific to the science-policy interface, as distinct from ordinary research practice.

The search team is looking for candidates with a background in science and technology studies, sociology, anthropology, or some other social science. Knowledge about the science-policy interface in general, marine policy and research, or systematic reviewing, is an asset.

Full details for application are available here [2].

Closing date for applications: 19 May, 2022



