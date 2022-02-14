Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Postdoc Researcher Position in STS at Hamburg University

di Redazione FGB [1], 21 Gennaio 2022

The Professorship of Science Studies and Innovation Research (Prof. Dr. Sabine Maasen), based at the University of Hamburg, is offering a position for a postdoc research associate (TV-L E13, 32 months, full-time position suitable for part-time). The position is to start on April 1, 2022.

The successful candidate is expected to play a pivotal part in driving research on knowledge exchange as an integral part of academic identity. From the perspective of science and technology studies (STS) and higher education research, an interdisciplinary research program on the relationship between knowledge exchange-related science, ubiquitous innovation activity and society is to be established.

Deadline for application is 14-02-2022.

More information here [2].

