ERA-CoBioTech launches an Open Call for Experts

di Redazione FGB [1], 25 Novembre 2021

The ERA-CoBioTech initiative is looking forward to select two high-profile experts with different -but complementary- scientific, social and policy-related expertise to develop a joint Policy Brief.

The call aims to attract experts in biotechnology and social science able to develop a joint document condensing all the new knowledge generated, policy & technology-related challenges and lessons learned towards further research.

The Policy Brief is expected to extract key findings, recommendations, demands and open challenges identified from the projects funded under the ERA-CoBioTech umbrella. In order to involve all relevant actors, an internal joint workshop (including selected experts and project representatives) will be arranged and facilitated by the two experts to discuss the document's scope, structure and reach.

The idea is to develop a comprehensive document including recommendations and key data to explore the disruptive potential of the remarkable key-enabling technologies involved in all ERA-CoBioTech's projects (such as SynBio, systems biology, omics...) and identify most relevant challenges ahead.

This call for experts is framed within ERA-CoBioTech's Additional Activities which, apart from joint calls for research proposals, has launched a variety of activities intended to support, train and help its beneficiaries to obtain the maximum impact from their research efforts.

ERA-CoBioTech is understood as more than a mere R&D funding programme. As a result, the initiative takes such a proactive approach to project and programme management in order to contribute turning frontier science and technological visions into real market opportunities.

Expressions of interest shall be submitted via the ERA-CoBioTech Submission Form within the deadline, set for December 6th, 2021 @13:00 CET.

All details are available in the Call Announcement [2].

-----------------------





Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.cobiotech.eu/news?backRef=9&news=ERA_CoBioTech_launches_an_Open_Call_for_Experts