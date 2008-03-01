Purdue University: Assistant Professor of Sociology with a Specialization in Sociology of Science/Technology

The Department of Sociology at Purdue University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the area of Sociology of Science/Technology. Specific research interests are open, including the implications of science and technology regarding one or more of the following: public policy; human and civil rights; privacy and security; surveillance; regulation of scientific/technological products or practices; the environment; medicine and public health; education; work; inequality.

The position requires a Ph.D. degree in sociology or a closely related field at the time of employment. Preference will be given to candidates who can contribute expertise to the Advanced Methods at Purdue program through research that utilizes cutting-edge social science research methods and tools.

Further details are available here [2].

Screening of applicants will begin on October 15, 2021 and continue until the position is filled. A background check is required for employment in this position. For additional information, contact the Search Chair, Dr. Brian Kelly (bckelly@purdue.edu)

