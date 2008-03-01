PhD or Postdoc at Karlsruher Institute for Technology

di Redazione FGB, 29 Settembre 2021

Karlsruher Institute for Technology have advertised for a team member to supports their research and teaching investigating the dynamics of public controversies over science, technology, and the environment. Among others, this includes the following: science of science communication, media effects research, media usage, diffusion of information, e.g., in debates over meat consumption, climate change, gene technology, future mobility, COVID-19, and many more.

They are particularly interested in how media cover these issues, how information diffuses and reaches diverse audiences, which actors use which arguments, how particular messages affect specific audiences, groups of actors or societal processes.

Successful candidates will teach (4 hours/week during a semester), contribute to research projects and research proposals and will pursue their own qualification (doctoral dissertation or postdoctoral work).

Successful candidates should have completed their Master's degree (for doctoral position) or their doctorate (for postdoc position) in a social scientific subject with a focus on quantitative methods. They have worked on questions relating to communication research (e.g., Digital Media, Public Opinion, Media Psychology, Media Effects, News Diffusion, Political Communication, Reception Studies, Science Communication) and have acquired skills in quantitative social research methods (e.g., computational social science, social scientific experimental designs, survey research, quantitative media content analysis).

Applications must be made before 21 October 2021. Further details are available here.

----------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo