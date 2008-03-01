Two 3-years Full-time Post-doctoral Positions in Berlin

Announcement: two 3-years full-time post-doctoral positions in the ERC project Urban Vibrations: How physical waves come to matter in contemporary urbanism at the department of European Ethnology of the Humboldt University in Berlin.

For more information about the project visit the website [2].

The project starts on January 1, 2022 and the application deadline is August 17, 2021.



The project studies how residents, activists and city administrations relate to airborne environmental phenomena, particularly sun radiation/heat island effect, sound waves/environmental noise and EMF/5G networks. The researcher's tasks include:

- Design and conduct of ethnographic research in two cities abroad

- Individual and collaborative publication work

- Close collaboration with professorship of urban anthropology

- Academic event organisation and communication

- Contribution to project administration

Key requirements include:

- Completed university degree and PhD in social and cultural anthropology, science and technology studies, urban studies or other relevant fields

- Experience in ethnographic research and/or qualitative methods

- Previous experience in collaborative team research, in the use of multimodal and visual research methods, as well as in project administration is desirable

- Excellent English language skills (incl. academic writing) as well as oral proficiency in one of the following languages: Spanish, German or French (for conducting ethnographic research)

- Relocation to Berlin is an essential requirement

The project is based at the professorship for Urban Anthropology and Stadtlabor for Multimodal Anthropology at the Department of European Ethnology (one of Germany's largest anthropology departments) at HU Berlin. It will run parallel and in dialogue with research projects on microclimate urbanism, the circular economy, planning miseducation, and public-civic partnerships in urban development. The project is affiliated with the Georg Simmel Center for Metropolitan Studies and the Interdisciplinary Research Institute for Transformations of Human-Environmental Systems.

For questions please write to ignacio.farias@hu-berlin.de



