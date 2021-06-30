Junior Research Group Leader for the Interchange Forum for Reflecting on Intelligent Systems (IRIS).

The University of Stuttgart invites applications for a Junior Research Group Leader for the Interchange Forum for Reflecting on Intelligent Systems [2] (IRIS).

IRIS is inviting an excellent and experienced early career researcher to apply for a 4-year Junior Research Group Leader position to complement and expand our research activities. The focus of the new Junior Research Group will be on reflecting on societal impacts of intelligent systems in the broadest sense. Research can be on one of the following topics, however, it should not be limited to simply making intelligent systems more 'acceptable' in society.



- Ethical and societal challenges of intelligent systems

- Risks and benefits of automated decision-making in various fields of application

- Participative/constructive technology assessment (p/cTA)

- Scenarios analysing contexts and preconditions of the implementation of intelligent systems in society

- Prerequisites for a socially desirable use of learning systems and autonomous decision support or decision-making

- Responsible forms of Human-Computer-Interactions

- Socioecological impacts of digitization

- Limits and critical aspects of datafication, artificial intelligence, learning systems, and smartification

- Data economy, assetization, and business models

They invite applications from all fields, but we expect a strong competence in bringing societal perspectives into the interdisciplinary/transdisciplinary reflection on intelligent systems. The University particularly encourages women as well as others whose background and experience enrich the culture of the university to apply.



Eligibility criteria

- Completed doctoral degree doctorate no longer than 5 years ago and excellent degree

- Strong academic record including publications in peer-reviewed journals, invited lectures and conference presentations

- Research experience

How to apply

Please submit your application in a single PDF file (up to 10 MB) to iris@uni-stuttgart.de including the following:

Cover letter, including a statement explaining how your research can foster interdisciplinary collaboration at the University of Stuttgart

- Outline of your research proposal (max 4 pages excluding references) and a description of past research activities

- Academic CV (max 4 pages)

- List of publications and lectures

- Preferred start date

- Degree certificates and transcripts of records from Bachelor / Master / PhD degrees (languages other than German, English, French require a certified translation)

Three reference letters should be submitted by the referees directly to iris@uni-stuttgart.de.

The closing date for applications is 30.6.2021. [3]

