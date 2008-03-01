University of Groningen (NL) vacancy for an assistant professor in STS

Campus Fryslan, the new interdisciplinary faculty of the University of Groningen has a vacancy for an assistant professor.

UCF invites applications for a motivated colleague at the level of Assistant Professor in Earth & Environmental Sciences. You will contribute to the development of the educational and research domain of earth & environmental sciences, knowledge systems, and science and technology studies. This is done in an interdisciplinary research setting, integrating methods of natural and social sciences to assess the connections between the global environment and human activities. Furthermore, you will teach and develop courses in the Major Responsible Planet within the BSc Global Responsibility & Leadership. You will have the unique opportunity to combine teaching with research and shape the emerging research programme. Finally, we are highly committed to building a diverse and dynamic academic community in Leeuwarden, and we expect a similar commitment from all our academic staff.

If you are looking for a place where you can thrive as a critical and engaged scholar, then this position should be of particular interest. Research topics related to knowledge infrastructures and sustainability are especially well suited. Teaching will be be pursued in two of our tracks, Earth and Environment and Knowledge Systems for Sustainability (STS).

The position would be ideal for someone who likes to work in a mixed environment that spans data science, environmental sciences and Science and Technology Studies.

Deadline for applications is 5 June. Please see the website [2] for more details.

