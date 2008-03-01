SIENNA Project final conference: 10 - 12 March

The SIENNA Project [2] is holding its final (online) conference on Ethics, Human Rights & Emerging Technologies, from 10 to 12 March.

The SIENNA project addresses ethical issues in three new and emerging technology areas: human genomics, human enhancement and human-machine interaction. Not only do these areas all come with major socio-economic impact, they also raise issues related to human rights.

The ethical analysis is based on research and informed by stakeholders, and involves producing three ethical frameworks, one for each technology area. Based on these frameworks the project has developed research ethics protocols and professional ethical codes, recommendations for regulations and professional codes of conduct, using a host of methodologies including:

- Expert interviews

- Workshops with experts and civil society organizations

- 11 surveys with 1,000 citizens each in different countries

- Citizen panels in five countries

Various project members will present and discuss results and proposals for the ethical management of new and emerging technologies. The conference has four parts all of which can be attended separately.

Find the full program here [3], and register here [4].

Jonathan Hankins will follow the conference on behalf of the Bassetti Foundation.

