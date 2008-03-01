Vacancy for Citizen Science Programme Developer

The Natural History Museum in London [2], UK, is currently recruiting a Citizen Science Programme Developer to join our team. The role will be responsible for developing and enhancing our programme and working with researchers and communities to create new citizen science projects. You can find more information and details how to apply here https://careers.nhm.ac.uk/templates/CIPHR/jobdetail_1977.aspx [3] The deadline is Monday 25 January 2021.

The Natural History Museum is both a world-leading science research centre and the most visited natural history museum in Europe. With a vision of a future in which both people and the planet thrive, it is uniquely positioned to be a powerful champion for balancing humanity's needs with those of the natural world.

The Museum's Citizen Science Programme is well established, having delivered a broad range of innovative citizen science research projects for over fifteen years, connecting the UK public directly with the nature around them and providing opportunities to authentically participate in real science research.

