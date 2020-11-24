Mobility Studies Master Programme Kick-off Seminar 2020/2021

di Redazione FGB [1], 14 Dicembre 2020

Mobility Studies Master Programme Kick-off Seminar 2020/2021 it's an online event 17-18 December 2020 in collaboration with Fondazione Giannino Bassetti, M9 Museo del '900, Mobile Lives Forum, Via Francigena European Association, Council of Europe, Universitat Wien.

The Master in Mobility Studies provides an interdisciplinary education aimed at understanding the process through which people, texts, images, artefacts, commodities and ideas are moved, translated, transformed, adapted and negotiated by different social actors - sometime in distant spatial contexts - in the past and in the present.

Aim of the KoS is:

- to bring academics, practitioners and students in the field of mobility & humanities together

- to use creative methodologies to promote knowledge-transfer

- to collect feedbacks from the first batch of students of DiSSGeA brand new Mobility Studies curriculum (Ma in Historical Science) on their first months of attendance



KICK-OFF SEMINAR FULL PROGRAMME

https://www.mobilityandhumanities.it/2020/12/04/kick-off-seminar-2020-2021-full-programme/ [2]

VIRTUAL WORLD CAFE' | DEC. 17, 2020 | H. 9.30-12.15 AM

https://www.mobilityandhumanities.it/2020/12/04/virtual-world-cafe/ [3]

With European Association of Francigena Ways, Mobile Lives Forum / Forum Vie Mobiles, M9 Museum of the 20th Century, Fondazione Bassetti, doc.funds-Programm Cultural Mobility Studies, University of Vienna

KEYNOTE LECTURE | DEC. 17, 2020 | H. 2.30-4.30 PM

https://www.mobilityandhumanities.it/2020/11/24/valuing-mobility-in-a-post-covid-world/ [4]

With Tim Cresswell (University of Edinburgh), Valuing Mobility in a Post-Covid World

ONLINE SPECIAL SEMINAR | DEC. 18, 2020 | H.10.00-12.30 AM

https://www.mobilityandhumanities.it/2020/12/04/narrative-lines-of-movement-across-the-city/ [5]

With Giada Peterle, Narrative Lines of Movement Across the City

COLLECTIVE ONLINE DISCUSSION | DEC. 18. 2020 | 2.30-3.30 PM

With all the students and the professor who took part in the 1st term of the programme.

