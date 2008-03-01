ORION Open Science Train-the-Trainer Course

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Settembre 2020

The ORION Open Science Train-the-Trainer [2] is an online course which enables its participants to deliver Open Science training in a variety of contexts. Through online seminars, meet-ups, videos, group work and more, the participants acquire skills in the theory and methods of Open Science training.

The online course runs from October 19th - November 4th 2020 and all aspects of the course can be done remotely. At the end of the course you will be able to try out your acquired skills in a real world setting: as a live virtual micro training at the Open Science Café during the international Berlin Science Week. The Train-the-Trainer course is created by experienced Open Science trainers and adult education specialists.

Previous knowledge of Open Science is required and the ORION MOOC for Open Science in the Life Sciences 2.0 [3] is available as a primer. All participants who complete the Train-the-Trainer course will receive an ORION Open Science Trainer certificate.

There are 21 places, application can be made here [4].

The deadline for applications is 20th September 2020.

For more information please get in touch with the ORION Training Team at MDC in Berlin: ORION@MDC-BERLIN.DE

---------------------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.orion-openscience.eu/activities/training/202009/orion-open-science-train-trainer-online-course 3] https://www.open.edu/openlearncreate/mod/glossary/edit.php?cmid=151118 4] https://lamapoll.de/oriontttapplication/en/