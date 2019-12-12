Human Brain Project (HBP) - PhD Scholarship

di Redazione FGB [1], 20 Aprile 2020

A PhD opportunity is available with the EU Future and Emerging Technologies Flagship Human Brain Project (HBP), based at De Montfort University's Centre for Computing and Social Responsibility (CCSR).

The successful applicant will undertake research under the supervision of the HBP DMU team, currently consisting of five Research Fellows and a Professor. They will investigate conceptual and empirical issues with a view to ensuring that the HBP does its work responsibly, accountably and in an acceptable and sustainable manner.

Suggestions for possible PhD research topics can be found here [2].

The successful applicant who joins the programme will receive an annual tax-free stipend for the 3 years, starting at £15,285 from October 2020. Home/EU tuition fees will be paid for the 3 years. Due to funding restrictions, applications are open to Home/EU students only.

Information regarding the documentation required for a full application can be accessed here [3].

When submitting an application please ensure within the Proposed Programme of Study tab that Professor Bernd Stahl is identified as the named academic.

For any queries please contact PGRscholarships@dmu.ac.uk

The closing date for applications is 05 June 2020.





----------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.ethicsdialogues.eu/2019/12/12/phd-opportunities-in-ethics-of-research-infrastructures-ai-data/ 3] https://www.dmu.ac.uk/doctoral-college/study/how-to-apply.aspx