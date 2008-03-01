RRI Special Feature in the Project Repository Journal

di Redazione FGB [1], 4 Marzo 2020

The Project Repository Journal (PRj) is the European Dissemination Media Agency (EDMA)'s flagship open access publication, dedicated to showcasing funded science and research throughout Europe. Projects that are funded either by the European Commission, through one of their current schemes such as with an ERC grant or via Horizon 2020, or which have received a grant from one of their National Research Councils or European funding agencies can publish in the journal, having the freedom to present their goals, ambitions and up to date research findings to a community that makes a difference to science going forward.

The current issue contains an RRI Special Feature between pages 54 to 67.This Special Feature presents the work of four large funded Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) projects: Nucleus, Fit4RRI, RRING and RRI-Practice. These are large projects that work on guiding policy for the future of Responsible Innovation, developing training tools and their use, alongside promoting global collaboration and funding strategies. Readers will know many of the authors within this section as they are well known within the RI community.

Another interesting section offers an overview of forthcoming EU calls for funding, offering insight into future funding possibilities.The journal follows the EU mantra of distributing knowledge freely, and can be downloaded at no cost here [2].

