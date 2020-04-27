PhD Position in the field of Ethics in the Life Sciences, Wageningen University

di Redazione FGB [1], 19 Marzo 2020

Wageningen University (NL) have advertised a post for a PhD candidate in the field of ethics in the life sciences, doing ontological and ethical investigations of cell-factories and their applications.

The position is part of the Ethics of Socially Disruptive Technologies Gravitation program, a new ten year long international research program of seven universities in the Netherlands that started in January 2020.

The program includes four research lines, "Nature, life and human intervention", "The future of a free and fair society", "The human condition" and "Synthesis: Ethics of Technology, Practical Philosophy, and Modern Technology-Driven Societies". Further details of the project are available here [2].

Position details and application procedure are available here [3]. Applications close on 27 April 2020.

