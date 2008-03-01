The SIENNA Project. Webinar on technology, legal issues and human rights challenges 5 March 2020

di Redazione FGB [1], 27 Febbraio 2020

The SIENNA project [2] addresses ethical issues in three new and emerging technology areas: human genomics, human enhancement and human-machine interaction. These areas all come with major socio-economic impact and raise issues related to human rights, the project aiming to identify and assess ethical issues and risks and produce three ethical frameworks.

The SIENNA project has produced a legal analysis of issues and human rights challenges of artificial intelligence, robotics, human enhancement and human genomics technologies and studies of how they are handled in different jurisdictions. They are presenting the results in a webinar on 5 March 2020, at 2PM Central European Time!

The analysis looked at how the law responds to challenges in the different fields, and identified the limitations, challenges and gaps. They also identified key human rights norms and regulatory approaches that can help shape legal responses to new and emerging technologies in these domains.

Interested participants can register here [3].

